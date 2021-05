After a crushing 1-15 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars needed to decide what direction the defense would take in 2021. Early in the offseason, the unit had plenty of holes on the roster and many unanswered questions. If drafting Jordan Smith in the fourth round of this year’s selection meeting isn’t part of the solution, they may not be asking the right questions. On the bright side, the team announced he has signed his rookie deal and he is one step closer to taking the field.