Sartell’s Apple Duathlon Set For Saturday

Is there really anything better than sipping a cold one on the water?. We're still a month out from the official start to summer in Minnesota (June 20). But with the fishing opening weekend now behind us and daytime highs this week expected in the mid- to upper 70's, as far as we Minnesotans are concerned summer's as good as here! For the foreseeable future we'll be spending as much time as we can outdoors soaking in the sunshine doing things like walking, running, hiking, gardening, swimming, camping, fishing, boating, tanning or whatever else gets us out. For some, our favorite summer pastime is sipping a cold one on a patio -- whether at a brewery, a bar or at home. As Minnesotans, however, we can think of one thing better even than a beer on a patio -- a beer on or near water. With some 200 odd breweries around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we turned to local beer bloggers Ale Adventures to see which breweries are located on or near water for drinks with a cool view. Here's what we found: