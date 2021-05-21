newsbreak-logo
Sartell, MN

Sartell’s Apple Duathlon Set For Saturday

By Dave Overlund
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Apple Duathlon is on tap for Saturday morning in Sartell. In addition to the main duathlon (which combines running and biking), there will also be a short-course option and a 5k Family Run. The event has been held in Sartell since 1983 and has been used as a qualifying...

MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Sartell, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sartell, MN
Race, Exercise, Sartell Middle School, The Middle School, WJON, Apple Duathlon, River Road, Bike, St Stephen, Running, Road Closures, Family Fun, Pine Cone Road, Line
