Zach Hill rose to underground prominence as the drummer for the explosively noisy math-rock duo Hella. He’s best known these days as the primary sonic architect of Death Grips. He’s got a bunch of other projects on his C.V. too, a vast network of his own bands and drum work for other musical geniuses like Marnie Stern and Omar Rodríguez-López and Spoek Mathambo. His latest endeavor is Undo K From Hot, a new band he revealed to the world just last weekend. Today, they’ve released their debut album G.A.S. Get A Star.