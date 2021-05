When Lisa Wright watched the mid-'70s TV show "That's My Mama" as a child, she had no idea that she was actually seeing her mother on the screen. "I grew up watching my mother on TV and didn't even know it," Lisa told Today. "'That's My Mama' — that was our must-see TV. We all sat down and watched 'That's My Mama' every week, and who knew? No idea. ... And that's my mama!"