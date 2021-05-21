When You Can’t See Racism

Every night before I go to bed, I always scroll through Instagram. My feed, which was once filled with memes, now consists of horrific accounts of the racist, anti-Black and anti-Asian attacks that have increased in occurrences over the past year. While I read these posts, and often take part in sharing them, I can’t help but feel I should be doing more. The constant reposting of violence upon violence is not only sickening, but to be honest, it feels like we are all hopping on a trend. Or rather, to a majority of the people on the internet (specifically white folks), Black Lives Matter is just a phase in pop culture that will eventually fade away. But the truth is, Black Lives Matter is so much more than that. It is a matter of life or death and seeking justice. It is a matter of fighting for change. It is a matter of stopping this pandemic of hate and violence. Seeing that this is the case, I must ask: What is my role as a white person in helping to create change and ensure that BLM, among other movements, is not just a “phase” in American history?