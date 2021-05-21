newsbreak-logo
The COVID-19 Crisis Caused Riga Airport Losses in the Amount of 15.85 Million Euros Last Year; Passenger Flow Dropped by 74%

routesonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the global pandemic and the resulting decrease in the number of passengers and flights, Riga International Airport closed the year 2020 with a loss of 15.85 million euros, according to the company's published audited annual report for 2020. Last year, the Airport handled 2.01 million passengers, which is 5.8 million or 74% less than originally planned. The number of serviced flights dropped to 35.6 thousand, which is 59% less than a year before.

www.routesonline.com
