Vertiv Introduces New Plug-and-Play Micro Data Center System for Edge Computing in EMEA
Vertiv VRC-S integrates rack PDU, UPS, cooling and monitoring systems in a highly-efficient IT solution that simplifies and quickens installation. Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced the Vertiv VRC-S, a fully factory-assembled micro data center designed for fast, easy installation at the edge of the network and other small IT sites. Available now in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Vertiv VRC-S incorporates a rack power distribution unit (rPDU), the Energy Star 2.0 certified Vertiv™ Liebert GXT5 uninterruptible power supply (UPS), monitoring sensors and software, and the latest Vertiv VRC rack cooling system in a highly-efficient, all-in-one IT rack.aithority.com