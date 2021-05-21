newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Vertiv Introduces New Plug-and-Play Micro Data Center System for Edge Computing in EMEA

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVertiv VRC-S integrates rack PDU, UPS, cooling and monitoring systems in a highly-efficient IT solution that simplifies and quickens installation. Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced the Vertiv VRC-S, a fully factory-assembled micro data center designed for fast, easy installation at the edge of the network and other small IT sites. Available now in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Vertiv VRC-S incorporates a rack power distribution unit (rPDU), the Energy Star 2.0 certified Vertiv™ Liebert GXT5 uninterruptible power supply (UPS), monitoring sensors and software, and the latest Vertiv VRC rack cooling system in a highly-efficient, all-in-one IT rack.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Computing Power#Mobile Computing#Mobile Solutions#Software Applications#Mobile Applications#Emea#Pdu#The Energy Star 2 0#Ar#Apple App Store#Ios#Energy Star#Vertiv Vrc#Micro Data Centers#Edge Deployments#Installation Vertiv#Integrated Rack Solutions#Product Innovation#Key Features
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

ServiceNow delivers new security integrations with Microsoft to automate security workflows

ServiceNow announced new strategic Security Operations-focused integrations with Microsoft, extending the two companies existing partnership. The announcement was made at Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow’s flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. New integrations with the ServiceNow Security Operations Solution Suite include Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Darktrace and Microsoft team up on AI cybersecurity

The two sides will collaborate on new ways to shield companies from incoming threats like ransomware that are becoming more sophisticated. Fresh off its recent IPO, cybersecurity firm Darktrace has signed a new partnership with Microsoft. The deal will see the Cambridge-based company and the tech giant collaborate in various...
Electronicsgpsworld.com

Taoglas MIMO antennas guide security robots

There’s strength in numbers. That’s why antenna systems are increasingly upgrading from single-input/single-output (SISO) architectures to multiple-input/multiple-output (MIMO). Whether it’s military communications, public safety, smart meters or smartphones, more antenna elements increase channel capacity, reduce transmitting power and increase resistance to multipath fading. But the smaller the device, the more...
Computersroboticstomorrow.com

New 'Tech Edge' Video Series from OnLogic Dives Deep into Industrial Computing

Premiering recently on the OnLogic YouTube channel, the series focuses on news and how-tos related to edge computing and industrial IoT. To help answer common technology questions, and to shed light on issues specific to the industrial computer hardware industry, global computer manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), has launched a new video series called Tech Edge. The series will include tech tips, industry news, how-tos and deep dives into everything from common connectivity standards and system mounting, to the latest technologies from Intel®, AMD and OnLogic's software partners like Inductive Automation, IGEL and EdgeIQ.
Businessaithority.com

EMEA Channel and Sales Leaders in Data Management Sector Join Komprise

Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management-as-a-service, announced two new executives joining the company’s EMEA division based in the UK. Martin Gibbons joins as Channel Director, EMEA, and is responsible for leading channel strategy across the region. Gibbons has over 25 years’ experience working in the channel, recently serving as EMEA Channel Director at Cohesity and prior to that, at CommVault. Ben Conneely joined Komprise in January 2021 as Regional Sales Director for the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe and was promoted to VP of EMEA in April. Conneely brings more than 20 years in senior-level sale roles in the data management industry, including at HPE and EMC.
Energy IndustryTechRepublic

Data overload: DC power may be the new normal for efficient data centers

A recent report on DC power revealed some interesting trends related to data center operations and power. Learn what data center conditions look like today and going forward. Data center solutions provider ABB Power Conversion recently released a detailed report regarding data center power and operations. Here are some key findings:
Computersarxiv.org

Hierarchical Architectures in Reservoir Computing Systems

Reservoir computing (RC) offers efficient temporal data processing with a low training cost by separating recurrent neural networks into a fixed network with recurrent connections and a trainable linear network. The quality of the fixed network, called reservoir, is the most important factor that determines the performance of the RC system. In this paper, we investigate the influence of the hierarchical reservoir structure on the properties of the reservoir and the performance of the RC system. Analogous to deep neural networks, stacking sub-reservoirs in series is an efficient way to enhance the nonlinearity of data transformation to high-dimensional space and expand the diversity of temporal information captured by the reservoir. These deep reservoir systems offer better performance when compared to simply increasing the size of the reservoir or the number of sub-reservoirs. Low frequency components are mainly captured by the sub-reservoirs in later stage of the deep reservoir structure, similar to observations that more abstract information can be extracted by layers in the late stage of deep neural networks. When the total size of the reservoir is fixed, tradeoff between the number of sub-reservoirs and the size of each sub-reservoir needs to be carefully considered, due to the degraded ability of individual sub-reservoirs at small sizes. Improved performance of the deep reservoir structure alleviates the difficulty of implementing the RC system on hardware systems.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Computer Programs and Systems earnings preview: what to expect

Computer Programs and Systems will report latest earnings on May 10. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $0.555. Track Computer Programs and Systems stock price in real-time ahead here. Computer Programs and Systems is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter on May 10. 7 analysts forecast earnings of...
Economyinformation-age.com

How to inspire and empower your remote or hybrid workforce

Four experts explain to Information Age how organisations can inspire and empower your remote or hybrid workforce in the new normal. The traditional working model has changed due to the pandemic. Remote working will continue and businesses, like HSBC and countless others, will adopt a less formal, hybrid working model.
Businessaithority.com

Leaseweb Global Endorses New European Industrial Technology Roadmap for Next-Generation Cloud-Edge Offering

Major Strategic Cloud Industry Report Co-Authored by Leaseweb Will Guide European Commission Investment Priorities. Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, announced its full support for the European Industrial Technology Roadmap for Next-Generation Cloud-Edge Offering, details of which have been released in the European Commission’s industrial strategy announcement. The Roadmap outlines a clear path to market innovation and global leadership in cloud and edge computing, and will be used by the European Commission to help establish funding priorities that accelerate the development of the EU cloud market. The Roadmap’s creation will ensure the EU builds the next generation of European cloud and edge offerings, expanding Europe on the global stage as it builds for the long term, and creates a world-leading cloud ecosystem.
Softwarearxiv.org

From Human-Computer Interaction to Human-AI Interaction: New Challenges and Opportunities for Enabling Human-Centered AI

While AI has benefited humans, it may also harm humans if not appropriately developed. We conducted a literature review of current related work in developing AI systems from an HCI perspective. Different from other approaches, our focus is on the unique characteristics of AI technology and the differences between non-AI computing systems and AI systems. We further elaborate on the human-centered AI (HCAI) approach that we proposed in 2019. Our review and analysis highlight unique issues in developing AI systems which HCI professionals have not encountered in non-AI computing systems. To further enable the implementation of HCAI, we promote the research and application of human-AI interaction (HAII) as an interdisciplinary collaboration. There are many opportunities for HCI professionals to play a key role to make unique contributions to the main HAII areas as we identified. To support future HCI practice in the HAII area, we also offer enhanced HCI methods and strategic recommendations. In conclusion, we believe that promoting the HAII research and application will further enable the implementation of HCAI, enabling HCI professionals to address the unique issues of AI systems and develop human-centered AI systems.
Marketssoccernurds.com

Fog Computing Market SWOT Analysis 2021, by Leading Players: ARM Holdings, Intel, Cisco Systems, Dell, FogHorn Systems, Cradlepoint, Hitachi Data Systems, Fujitsu, IBM, GE Digital, Toshiba, Microsoft, Prismtech, Oracle, Schneider Electric Software, Nebbiolo Technologies

The objective of this global Fog Computing market report is to analyze the financial performance of the global Fog Computing market and all the market segments that contribute to the major share of the global Fog Computing market. This report focuses on identifying the previous and current changes occurred in the Fog Computing market and those that have influenced the performance of the market players over the period of time from the year 2000 to 2025.
TechnologyDigital Signage Today

Dten intros Alexa for Business for Zoom Rooms

Dten has integrated Alexa for Business into its Zoom Rooms solutions. With this integration, customers can schedule meetings, manage device controls and access information resources via Alexa, according to a press release. With Alexa, customers can check room availability, extend meetings, find rooms and perform additional tasks. They can also...
Internetaithority.com

Simplr’s New Conversational Commerce Suite Helps Brands Convert More Buyers and Drive Repeat Purchases Through Exceptional Customer Service

With brands facing increased pressure to deliver always-on, exceptional customer service that increases revenue, Simplr‘s Conversational Commerce Suite offers a set of capabilities that combine technology, people, and data to help CX and digital teams provide premium customer service levels that make buying easier for customers, and drive revenue for their brands.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Performance-based pricing and innovation now key for 'makers and movers'

Short-term pricing, dual-sourcing strategies and managing increased supply chain complexity are now “front and centre” for global ocean freight shippers. Julia Myroshnychenko, global category team lead for international logistics at Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods manufacturer, said the company had been “hit” on some annual rate agreements. “We...
Economyfoodlogistics.com

How Supply Chain Visibility Helps Manage Risk

Supply chain innovations have led to improved efficiency, reliability and profitability. But it has also created new risks for supply chain companies. In order to manage and reduce the effects of these risks, companies are incorporating supply chain visibility technologies and processes. Supply chain visibility is the use of data and technology to track orders from manufacturer to delivery to help prevent order and shipment errors.
Softwareinformation-age.com

How to minimise technology risk and ensure that AI projects succeed

Machine learning projects aren’t falling short because of the technology, says John Spooner, head of artificial intelligence, EMEA at H2O.ai. The problem is their siloed development. A spectre is haunting European Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects. But its name isn’t Communism: it’s the risk of disappointment. More and more signs of...
Technologynetapp.com

Implementing digital transformation collaboratively

Industry 4.0—or the Fourth Industrial Revolution—involves harnessing technology to automate industry and manufacturing. An important concept in Industry 4.0 is the digital twin, which lets you build digital models of your assets, processes, or products. For several years, Fraunhofer IESE, NetApp®, and objective partner have been working closely together on...
BusinessWashington Technology

ComSovereign acquires edge computing software firm

One month on from an acquisition, ComSovereign has unveiled another in its effort to build a complete portfolio of wireless broadband technology focused on supporting 5G networks. ComSovereign’s latest deal announced Tuesday will see it pay $13.1 million in stock for Saguna Network, an Israel-headquartered developer of software to turn...
ComputersHealthcare IT News

HIMSSCast: Edge Computing 101 – with Tao Zhang

While the last five years have seen computing move from local networks to the cloud, especially in healthcare, the trend of edge computing is seeing organizations move back to move forward: Moving key computing and intelligence back to the point of care while still retaining the benefits of cloud computing.