One area where Walmart is far ahead of Amazon is its popularity as a brick-and-mortar destination for grocery purchases. According to results of the Inmar Intelligence Price Inflation Survey, a leading 27% of 1,000 surveyed U.S. adults said they primarily shop in-store for groceries at Walmart. The Kroger portfolio of grocery stores followed closely behind at 22%, with the Albertson’s portfolio coming in a distant third at 9%. Only 3% of respondents cited Amazon-owned Whole Foods, which also lagged behind chains including Aldi (8%) and Target (7%).