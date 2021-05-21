Grants available through Arts Build Communities
Organizations seeking funding for arts projects that benefit the community are invited to apply for an Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant. Jackson Arts Council will host a virtual workshop to assist in filling out the application for the ABC grants at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, via Zoom. Anyone who is interested in attending the online workshop, can reach out to the Arts Council office at 731-423-2787 to register for the Zoom link. ABC Grant applications must be submitted online through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s online grant system by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. The arts projects to be funded must take place from Aug. 16–June 15, 2022.chestercountyindependent.com