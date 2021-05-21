EPA Says NW Iowa Train Derailment Caused No Environmental Harm

The U-S Environmental Protection Agency says the chemicals on the freight train that derailed in northwest Iowa, last weekend did no environmental harm. Nearly four-dozen cars of the Union Pacific train jumped the tracks on Sunday in the town of Sibley, prompting evacuations of homes and businesses. E-P-A officials now say the chemicals were captured on-site and secured before any damage could be done. The railroad confirmed the train was carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, asphalt and highly-explosive ammonium nitrate.