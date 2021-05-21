newsbreak-logo
EPA Says NW Iowa Train Derailment Caused No Environmental Harm

yourfortdodge.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U-S Environmental Protection Agency says the chemicals on the freight train that derailed in northwest Iowa, last weekend did no environmental harm. Nearly four-dozen cars of the Union Pacific train jumped the tracks on Sunday in the town of Sibley, prompting evacuations of homes and businesses. E-P-A officials now say the chemicals were captured on-site and secured before any damage could be done. The railroad confirmed the train was carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, asphalt and highly-explosive ammonium nitrate.

Iowa Statewho13.com

Evacuation Order Still in Place After Fiery Iowa Train Derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa StateKGLO News

Fire still burning at derailed train in northwest Iowa

SIBLEY — Emergency crews are still working to extinguish the flames after Sunday’s train derailment and fire in the northwest Iowa town of Sibley. Congressman Randy Feenstra says he was on a call with Osceola County Emergency Management and Sibley leaders. Feenstra says emergency crews continue working on containing the...
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa Stateyourfortdodge.com

Massive Weekend Train Derailment In Northwest Iowa Leads To Evacuation

A massive train derailment in Northwest Iowa on Sunday led to the evacuation of area residents. The derailment happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon near Sibley. Over a dozen rail cars left the track and the train caught fire as a result. The train was said to be carrying fertilizer and ammonium nitrate. Hazmat crews were called out and the Iowa State Patrol was on the scene as well.
Sibley, IAkelo.com

Train in Sibley, Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com/Reuters) — A Union Pacific train hauling hazardous materials derailed and then caught fire in the city of Sibley, Iowa, authorities said on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of dozens of people although there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The train was carrying fertilizers and...
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

Train carrying chemicals derails in NW Iowa forcing evacuations

A Union Pacific train derailed in northwest Iowa early Sunday afternoon, some of the cars caught fire and residents and businesses in Sibley were evacuated. A spokesman for Union Pacific says there were no injuries to the crew as approximately 47 rail cars derailed. Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls says...
Sibley, IASioux City Journal

PHOTOS: Sibley train derailment cleanup

First responders and railroad crews work at the scene of a Union Pacific train derailment Monday, May 17, 2021, on the southwest edge of Sibley, Iowa. The town was evacuated Sunday afternoon after 47 railroad cars derailed and caught fire. Impacted cars on the the train contained hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt according to a Union Pacific official. No one was injured in the derailment.
TrafficPosted by
Newsweek

Sibley, Iowa Train Derailment Drone Video Shows Fiery Wreckage of Crash

Video has emerged showing the extent of the damage after a train derailed just outside a town close to Iowa's border with Minnesota. The derailment on a Union Pacific railroad occurred at about 2 p.m, local time on Sunday, with 47 cars coming off the track near the small town of Sibley, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver told the Associated Press.
Sibley, IAJamestown Sun

Train carrying explosives derails in Sibley, Iowa; evacuation ordered

The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, and evacuation of a 5-mile radius took place because ammonium nitrate was being transported by the train. Aerial video showed roughly 30 train cars had left the track and were in flames. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, the derailment happened...
Sibley, IAsiouxcountyradio.com

More Details Released in Sibley Train Derailment & Fire

More details are coming from the investigation into Sunday afternoon’s train derailment in Sibley. Officials with Union Pacific have confirmed the railcars that derailed near Sibley contained hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. Union Pacific's Hazmat team has been on-site throughout Sunday night and into Monday to help address the...
Iowa StateComplex

Iowa Town Evacuates After Train Hauling Fertilizer Derails

Mass evacuations were underway in Sibley, Iowa, after a train hauling fertilizer derailed, the Des Moines Register reports. Per the outlet, the Osceola Sheriffs' Office called in multiple rescue crews and fire departments to handle the situation, including an entire team in Hazmat suits to contend with the 30 train car pileup.
Sibley, IAtrains.com

Digest: Evacuation continues near Sibley, Iowa, derailment

News Wire Digest third section for May 17: North Dakota governor supports bridge preservation; preparations advance for Winnipeg rail park. Get the newest photos, videos, stories and more. Unlimited Membership required to continue reading or watching. Start a free trial of the Unlimited Membership and get all access to everything...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”