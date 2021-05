Frank Ragnow just became the highest paid center in the NFL. This was a great decision by the Lions. Corey Linsley aside, Frank Ragnow was a top-3 center last year, he was in the Pro Bowl, and oh yeah, he played with a fractured throat. Sounds like a franchise player to me. Ragnow's deal signs him through 2026, which is great for the future of Detroit, and he is already entering his 4th season with Detroit. He is a cornerstone center, and the deal is a 4 year, 54 million dollar signing.