Fort Dodge, IA

State Track Day 1 Results- St. Edmond Girls Win Gold, West Bend-Mallard’s Fehr Claims Gold ,SE Valley’s Fisher Takes Silver, Crooks & Joyce Get Gold For Garrigan

yourfortdodge.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDay one of the 2021 State Track Meet is in the books and the city of Fort Dodge already has a gold medal winner. The St. Edmond Girls won Gold in the 4X800 relay. That group includes Caroline Shelly, Aubrey Bemrich, Emma Alstott and Michaela Leiting. They won the event by nearly 5 seconds over the second place finisher. Andee Narwin finished 21st in the 400.

