Coming off a win over Chester County, the Scotts Hill Lions baseball team would take on the South Side Hawks on their home turf on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Lions had an exceptional performance in this game, due to some phenomenal pitching by Bryce Allard. Allard would toss a no-hitter against the Hawks as Scotts Hill would cruise to their second consecutive victory in the District 14-AA tournament. Scotts Hill won by a final score of 5-0.