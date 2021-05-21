newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Taking care of oneself in the midst of stigma and a pandemic

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 20 hours ago

There has been a stigma around getting mental health treatment for quite some time. Many people view seeking mental health services as a weakness or feel alienated and deemed as “sick” for admitting to an issue. Healing emotional issues is just as important as physical issues and deserves to be treated the same. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It does not mean just one month in the year to seek help, but a time where we can advocate for and draw attention to the importance of seeking help.

