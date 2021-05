Entering a must win game on Saturday, May 8, Lexington would try and find a way to take down the Chester County Eagles to keep their season alive and continue towards their goal. The Tigers would head to Scotts Hill High School to face Chester County. In an early afternoon game, Lexington was met with good pitching by the Eagles and did their best to hold Chester County at bay. In the end, the Tigers took the loss against Chester County and saw their 2021 season come to an end by losing the game by a final score of 3-1.