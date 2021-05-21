IF BIODIVERSITY IS ALIVE, SO IS THE PLANET: Slow Food’s new position paper on biodiversity

Slow Food presents its new position paper on biodiversity: the solution is agroecology. For more than 20 years now, Slow Food has worked on the biodiversity that underpins agriculture and food production: plant species and varieties, animal breeds, beneficial insects, microorganisms, ecosystems, knowledge and culture. It was one of the first organizations to focus attention on domestic biodiversity (cultivated varieties and farmed species) and was the first anywhere to consider processing techniques and processed products (such as breads and cheeses) as an integral part of our biodiversity heritage. “Now more than ever, if we want to ensure good, clean and fair food for all, it is necessary to start from biodiversity and invert a production model that is continuing to generate environmental and social disasters and undermining the foundations of food security both for the present generations and those of the future,” continues Mukiibi.