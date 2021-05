Take a look at the results from Saturday's action at the Nebraska high school state soccer and baseball tournaments. Gretna 2, Lincoln East 1, SO: The Dragons missed their first try in the kicks, and went on to make their next six. After East hit the post in the seventh round, senior defender Taylor Daffer put her attempt away in the left side of the goal for a 6-5 victory in penalties. The win puts the Dragons into Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state championship match against Millard North.