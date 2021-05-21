LBC | Capital – Philadelphia Alumnus Makes News for Mental Health Work
(This feature originally appeared on WPVI-TV/6abc.) A 2017 Biblical Studies graduate of LBC | Capital – Philadelphia was featured on WPVI-TV for her work in mental health and suicide prevention. The station reported in its regular “Philly Proud” segment that Sarah-Ashley Andrews of the city’s Strawberry Mansion section lost a close friend to suicide when she was 25 years old. That tragedy put her on a life-changing path. Andrews launched a suicide prevention organization called Dare to Hope, which encourages mental health conversations within the community.www.lbc.edu