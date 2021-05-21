Dow gains 124 points, Nasdaq, S&P slip

The extension of production curtailments by OPEC and a dip in crude oil inventory levels have pushed benchmark prices higher. Thus, the shares of prominent upstream company, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have reached pre-Covid levels assisted by incremental cash generation from growing benchmark prices. Per recent filings, the company has announced a debt reduction plan along with quarterly dividend and share buybacks. Given the current dividend yield of 3%, the stock provides economic returns to investors willing to preserve their wealth from market volatility. We highlight the historical trends in ConocoPhillips’ revenues, earnings, and stock price in an interactive dashboard analysis, ConocoPhillips Stock Has Lost 11% Between 2018-End And Now.