Dow gains 124 points, Nasdaq, S&P slip

After a more than 150% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $845 per share, we believe BlackRock’s stock (NYSE: BLK) is trading above its near-term potential. The asset management giant has seen its stock increase from $327 to $845 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a substantial margin and has gained 17% YTD. The positive investor outlook toward BLK stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last five quarters, mainly driven by strong growth in Assets under Management (AuM).