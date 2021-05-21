newsbreak-logo
Dow gains 124 points, Nasdaq, S&P slip

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equity markets finished mixed, ending a volatile trading week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 124 points, or 0.37%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.08% and 0.48%, respectively. Another warning from China on Bitcoin took some of the wind out of technology stocks. Ticker Security...

StocksPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

TOKYO -- Asian shares were mixed Monday, echoing Wall Street's mixed close last week. Japan's benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% in morning trading to 28,381.13. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 3,147.23, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,031.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9% to 28,217.82, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,473.43.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained on Monday, with the Nasdaq up about 1%, as investors flocked to lagging technology shares, while gearing up for key inflation readings later this week. Risk sentiment also improved with cryptocurrencies clawing back ground after a bout of weekend selling fueled by further...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76%...
StocksPosted by
Action News Jax

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google's parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise as higher oil drives energy stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while S&P 500 futures scaled two-week highs ahead of key inflation readings later this week.
Stocksinvesting.com

NASDAQ, Russell 2000 And S&P All Run Into Moving Average Resistance

The mid-week bounce ran into trouble by Friday's close as the Russell 2000, NASDAQ and S&P ran into their 20-day MAs, leaving behind bearish candlesticks in the process. The NASDAQ and Russell 2000 also tagged their 50-day MA. It could be a long week ahead for the indices. The Russell...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street rally led by Nasdaq

* Major U.S. indexes end higher; Nasdaq out front, up ~1.4%. * Communication Services leads major S&P 500 sector gainers. * Dollar slips; gold, crude up nearly 4%; Bitcoin up ~14%. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.61%. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought...
MarketsLife Style Extra

US close: Markets close firmer as Bitcoin bounces

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street's main market gauges finished in the green on Monday, after a weekend of wild gyrations in Bitcoin, and with traders wary that losses might ricochet against other segments of financial markets. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54% at 34,393.98, while...
BusinessStreet.Com

Dow Futures Gain on Growth Outlook; Bitcoin Rebounds From Weekend Crash

Global stocks mixed as investors look to surging PMI data as bullish on growth prospects, while looking past inflation pressures ahead of the release of the Fed's preferred measure on Friday. Commodity prices slide as China issues statement vowing "zero tolerance" on hoarding and monopolies amid its move to tame...
Stocksdallassun.com

U.S. stock markets start week solidly higher, Nasdaq gains 190 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Monday. U.S. tech giants including the so-called FAANG group of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google's Alphabet led the charge in percentage terms. The Nasdaq Composite stacked on 190.18 points or 1.41 percent to 13,661.17. The Standard and Poor's 500...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 880 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,410-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks Push Higher, Shrugging Off Recent Volatility

Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode Monday, shrugging off recent bouts of volatility and embracing hopes for brighter days as the pandemic ebbs. High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got underway.
StocksForbes

At $845, BlackRock Stock Is Unlikely To Give Strong Gains In The Short-Term

After a more than 150% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $845 per share, we believe BlackRock’s stock (NYSE: BLK) is trading above its near-term potential. The asset management giant has seen its stock increase from $327 to $845 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a substantial margin and has gained 17% YTD. The positive investor outlook toward BLK stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last five quarters, mainly driven by strong growth in Assets under Management (AuM).
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Tech Takes Off as Stocks Swing Higher

Investors enjoyed broad-based gains on Monday as the market pendulum again swung in the bulls' direction, despite a quiet day on both the news and data fronts. "Rather than developing a case for a pending directional move, including a potential major correction, we think the market is just exhibiting higher volatility and greater uncertainty at this time," says Lowry Research, CFRA's technical advisory service.
StocksForbes

Pick ConocoPhillips Stock For Stable Returns

The extension of production curtailments by OPEC and a dip in crude oil inventory levels have pushed benchmark prices higher. Thus, the shares of prominent upstream company, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have reached pre-Covid levels assisted by incremental cash generation from growing benchmark prices. Per recent filings, the company has announced a debt reduction plan along with quarterly dividend and share buybacks. Given the current dividend yield of 3%, the stock provides economic returns to investors willing to preserve their wealth from market volatility. We highlight the historical trends in ConocoPhillips’ revenues, earnings, and stock price in an interactive dashboard analysis, ConocoPhillips Stock Has Lost 11% Between 2018-End And Now.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Rises 250 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1.6% and Bitcoin Rebounds

Stocks rose solidly Monday as investors focused on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and put aside concerns about the impact of higher inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248 points, or 0.73%, to 34,456, the S&P 500 gained 1.23% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.63%. Stocks finished...