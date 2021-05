If you're looking to cool down, the City of Buffalo pools are open, but some things have changed due to COVID-19. The pools are not open during the weekend (at least for now). They are also requiring reservations and you may be limited to lap swim only. The hours of operation are limited compared to what they were prior to the pandemic. According to the City of Buffalo's website, there is no charge for swimming at the pools, but I would encourage you to ask before you go. The reopening happened on May 17, 2021. There are capacity limitations in place and all children must be accompanied by adults.