According to Football Insider, Leeds United have joined Rangers in the race for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy ahead of the summer transfer window. Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants quality attacking reinforcements at the end of the campaign and has reportedly reignited interest in Rangers’ Ryan Kent. However, the Liverpool academy graduate is not likely to leave Ibrox this summer with Champions League football available next term. Leeds are looking elsewhere for other options, and Murphy appears to have caught Bielsa’s eyes.