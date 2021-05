I had some unexpected time this wonderful May night and as a result was able to type this up a little early for y'all. Let's get started!!. -With Malachi Nelson a near guaranteed lock to Oklahoma when he commits this July. Clemson has now focused in on two main targets for the QB take next cycle: Arch Manning and Dylan Lonergan. Manning has obviously been on the staffs radar for months but so has Dylan Lonergan. Both of those QBs will be at Clemson in the first part of June.