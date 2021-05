First, graduate. Second, maintain full-time employment. Third, if you’re going to have kids, wait until you’re married. If you follow those three steps in that order, you are following what has been coined the “success sequence.” People who have followed the success sequence are much likelier to escape poverty and end up in the middle to upper-income brackets. Many parents have been giving similar advice for generations, but academics and policymakers have only recently given the concept any attention.