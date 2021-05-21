What Is Bot Traffic: How to Identify and Block Bot Traffic

Time to revisit ad blocking. Since the rise of programmatic ad tech in 2012-13, the scourge of digital ads has gotten so bad that humans had to protect themselves by using ad blockers. Obviously, if the ads were as relevant as the ad tech purveyors claimed, humans would enjoy showering themselves in the abundance of all those targeted ads since they were all so relevant to them. Unfortunately, the opposite is true; the only people who think their ads are targeted are the advertisers and the ad tech vendors that sold them those targeting services. It is clear that hardly any consumers think ads are well targeted to them [1] and academic studies show just how poor the targeting is [2] because the data harvested and used for targeting is so inaccurate to begin with [3].