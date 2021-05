I’m a simple woman — if I see anything that gives me Dreamcast vibes, I play it. It should go without saying that UNBEATABLE [white label] absolutely fits that bill, exuding Jet Set Radio energy, but it’s worth repeating until the end of time for just how amazing of a first impression it gives. And with a free demo available on Steam complete with 11 songs to wallop your way through, this article should honestly just end here (with you downloading said demo right now), but I need at least a couple hundred more words so I’ll keep praising it while you download it in the background.