newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Farmer Lets Cow Sit Shotgun [VIDEO]

By Kerri Mac
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cows are man's best friend. At least they are here in Iowa. After mindlessly scrolling through Tik Tok I came across a strange sub-culture of social media...cow tok. The viral social video sharing app is chock full of amazing gems like this one video of an Iowan farmer and his cow.

kfilradio.com
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Cows#Home Video#Watch Trailer#Viral Video#Iowan#Largest Skatepark#Lauridsen Skatepark#Iowa Dot#Cow Tok#Video#Man#Iowacholodocno Trailer#Amazing Gems#Normal People#Humor#Road Trip#Message Monday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

People of Iowa Are Eating Eggs Wrong [Opinion]

I want to preface my story here with a simple disclaimer: it's my opinion. It's still right, but it's my opinion. Now, on to our eggsasperating story. Iowans are eating their eggs wrong. That is to say, more specifically, they're preparing them wrong. Before we get to the study and why (I think) it's wrong, a fact: Iowa is the egg production state in the U.S - this stat from the IDAG. Their findings show Iowa’s egg producers have nearly 60 million layers producing an estimated 16.5 billion eggs each year. That's a stat that's hard to beat. So, why do I think we eat our eggs wrong? Let's break the shell.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

[Watch] Iowa Man Gives Chickens Busch Light

I've never given much thought to how to take care of farm animals. Put them on a leash and take them out for a walk, right? No? Well, we all learn something new every day. After scrolling through Tik Tok I came across this very Iowa thing that I need to share.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Footage Found of Iowa Train Derailment [WATCH]

On Sunday May 16th, a train derailment interrupted the quiet afternoon in Iowa. The incident took place on the southwestern side of the town of Sibley that day, as reported by Northwest Iowa . Approximately fifty cars derailed off of the tracks on the Union Pacific Train in this Iowa...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Fact or Myth: Corn Makes it More Humid

I am married to a farmer. My wife, a lifelong Iowan, born and raised. She farmer with her father on the family farm in northeast Iowa. Of the crops they grow, corn accounts for about 80% of the crop most years. This is key to our story because a couple of nights ago, I totally blew her mind with one simple phrase: "All the corn grown here in Iowa raises our humidity." She looked at me, thought for a moment, then said something like, "well maybe it raises it a bit. but overall it doesn't do much", or something like that.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Is it IOWA Law to Turn on Your Headlights in the Rain?

It's more than just being safe, it's the LAW in Iowa. Every motor vehicle upon a highway within the state, at any time from sunset to sunrise, and at such other times when conditions such as fog, snow, sleet, or rain provide insufficient lighting to render clearly discernible persons and vehicles on the highway at a distance of five hundred feet ahead, shall display lighted headlamps as provided in section 321.415.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Abandoned Iowa: An Old Farmhouse [GALLERY]

There's a lot of history on Iowa farms. Family legacies, decades of hard work, families raised, family members dying, and babies born. Like anything else, situations change. Economies change, and for some Iowa farmers, legacies must be left behind to find other opportunities. Such is the case for the former owners of the abandoned Iowa farmhouse seen below.
Iowa StateWOWT

Iowa dairy farm is closing its doors after a fight through pandemic

HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - It’s a bitter-sweet end for a family-run dairy farm that fought hard. We first brought you the story of Doe’s and Diva’s Dairy last year in the height of it all. While they struggled to keep their business up and running, for a while, it looked like they were going to make it.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Photos That Show the Beauty of Iowa [GALLERY]

It's hard to believe, but this November I will celebrate my seven-year Iowa anniversary. These past few years have just flown by!. Whenever I go back home to Michigan, I'm always hit with at least one joke about the state of Iowa. It usually has something to do with living in the middle of a cornfield, and that's when I have to explain that we actually do have cities here. It doesn't really bother me at all, because it's never any of my friends or family members that have been here to visit me. Everybody that has been here has been pleasantly surprised by how much they enjoyed it. I've taken them to the Downtown Farmers' Market, Uptown Friday Nights, the Amana Colonies, the Ped Mall, the Maquoketa Caves, wineries, various concerts, and a whole bunch of amazing local restaurants.
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Iowa Woman Captures Rare Piebald Deer On Video [WATCH]

Iowa's wilderness provides some beautiful spectacles but few are as uncommon as what you see above. It certainly appears to be a piebald deer. If you've never seen one, you're in luck because a friend of mine captured one on video. Enjoy, because the chances you'll see one in person are quite low.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Wisconsin

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Minnesota StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Minnesota

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Iowa StateOnlyInYourState

This Floating Restaurant In Iowa Is Such A Unique Place To Dine

A new unique floating restaurant in Iowa serves up delicious food and drinks and a view that can’t be beat. Fleetwood at Saylorville is the only floating bar and restaurant of its kind in Iowa. It’s the perfect place to listen to the waves, soak up the sun and enjoy a relaxing meal and beverage on the water.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Nebraska Sports Betting Bill Passes Legislature, Heads To Governor

Nebraska sports betting received a nod of approval from the state’s legislators Thursday. The unicameral legislature passed LB 561 with an emergency clause, 44-3. The gaming expansion bill that includes retail sports betting in Nebraska now awaits the signature of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Voters approved the expansion into casino gaming...
Iowa Stateiastate.edu

Iowa State University

A groundbreaking ceremony for the NPHC Plaza will be held Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at the northwest side of Iowa State University's Memorial Union. Attendees are required to wear face coverings.
Iowa StateStorm Lake Times

Reinvigorating western Iowa

It’s graduation season, a time of mixed emotions for many Northwest Iowans. We’re happy to see our sons and daughters grow into young men and women, but we know that they will soon join the exodus of youth from our communities. The attractions: college and cities where the pay is higher, the opportunities are greater and the life experiences are greater.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Legislature establishes casino framework

LINCOLN — The Legislature on Thursday established the framework for Nebraska’s entry into casino gambling, fulfilling the wishes of voters who overwhelmingly approved an expanded gambling initiative last November. Casinos will be confined to Nebraska horse racetracks, including the one in Grand Island. The gambling bill, LB561, won 44-3 final...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Skies in Minnesota Could Soon Look Hazy Thanks To Canada

It's been cloudy and rainy in our neck of the woods, but parts of Minnesota could soon see hazy skies, thanks to Canada. I've always been a fan of our neighbors to the north in Canada. They're polite, they like hockey, and they gave us the Tim Hortons coffee shop franchise. (And, by the way, where did all our Minnesota Tim Hortons location go?)