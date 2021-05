The second-most-popular cryptocurrency, Ether (CRYPTO:ETH), the native cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network, has been crushing Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) so far in 2021 after Bitcoin's huge run-up at the end of 2020 and earlier this year. Even after the big recent drop in crypto prices, Ethereum is still up roughly 280% year to date as of May 20, while Bitcoin is up about 43%. With the outperformance and the recent dip, I think now could be an opportune time to buy Ethereum. Here's why: