Southern Pines, NC

Police Seeking Suspect in Southern Pines Shooting

By Staff Report
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Pines Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a Thursday evening shooting that seriously injured one man. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. and found one person at 915 W. Iowa Ave. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

