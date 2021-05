WINSTED — LIVe, a clothing and gift boutique at 396 Main St., is a glimmering, colorful oasis for anyone looking for a new dress or outfit, or a special gift. Here and there, shoppers will find local salutes to Winsted and Highland Lake on tote bags and T-shirts, combined and displayed with crafts, hand-crafted jewelry, soaps and bath items, bags and candles by local makers in and around Litchfield County, as well as fair trade items that, when sold, benefit coops of makers from other countries.