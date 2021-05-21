David Rafferty (opinion): In Greenwich, is it really theft if you leave the keys in an unlocked car?
“That’s weird,” thought one Lucas Point homeowner who will remain unnamed because he feels embarrassed enough already. Waking up early to the sound of his not-at-all inexpensive car starting up in the driveway, he wondered who it was going out, even though it seemed too early for a trip to the bagel store. Noticing his wife was sound asleep next to him, he used his powers of deduction to arrive at the conclusion that the driver was likely his oldest child, heading off to one of those places they never willingly tell parents about.www.greenwichtime.com