Fauci at FIU Conference: "Don't Declare Victory Prematurely"
Infectious-diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the state of the pandemic and vaccinations. Screenshot via Florida International University. Speaking at a virtual panel hosted by Florida International University (FIU), the U.S.'s top infectious-diseases expert said the nation is reaching the end of the pandemic tunnel — but Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against the temptation of declaring an end to COVID-19 too soon.