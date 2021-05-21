Stability First purchases building to expand men's program
MARTINSVILLE — Stability First leaders met on Friday, May 7 to finalize the purchase of a building on West Morgan Street to house the future Foundations House. The Foundations House will expand Stability First's ministry to men, providing residential facilities and an array of additional services aimed at moving the residents toward stable, independent lives. The building purchase was made possible by a generous estate gift from long-time Stability First friend and supporter, Mary Faucett.