Pronoun’s ‘I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT’ is pretty much the song you need right now
We’re never really ones to tell you how to live your lives. But we’re going to make a hearty-ass suggestion that you act without haste and add Pronoun’s spectacular new jam “I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT” to whatever post-vaccine, post-pandemic, coming-of-age, I-believe-in-myself, holy-fuck-me-it’s-summer-and-I’m-back-with-all-my-friends playlist you’re currently cooking up for the weekend. Go ahead, we’ll wait. Slot it right up top. Track 1 type shit, lead it off, make sure the artwork shows in the grid when you share it to Instagram stories kinda thing. And we’ll reconnect in the next graph.vanyaland.com