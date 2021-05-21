newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches

By Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel
phoronix.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month ago the University of Minnesota was banned from contributing to the Linux kernel when it was revealed the university researchers were trying to intentionally submit bugs into the kernel via new patches as "hypocrite commits" as part of a questionable research paper. Linux kernel developers have finally finished reviewing all UMN.edu patches to address problematic merges to the kernel and also cleaning up / fixing their questionable patches.

www.phoronix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Umn Edu#Alsa#Char Misc Fixes#Linux Kernel Developers#Bugs#Umn Edu Developers#Minnesota Researchers#Review#Problematic Merges#Fallout#Cleaning#5 13 Reverts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersphoronix.com

PowerPC Pull Brings 32-Bit Improvements For Linux 5.13 - eBPF + KFENCE

The PowerPC architecture pull request for the Linux 5.13 cycle brings some improvements to its 32-bit support and other enhancements. Some of the 32-bit work on the PowerPC front with this next kernel version includes KFENCE and eBPF support most notably. 32-bit eBPF support is important given how widespread eBPF usage is becoming. KFENCE is the Kernel Electric Fence that debuted in Linux 5.12. KFENCE is a low-overhead memory safety detector designed to be suitable for production systems.
Computersphoronix.com

Loongson 2K1000 Support Merged For Linux 5.13

Support for the Loongson 2K1000 is finally mainline with the forthcoming Linux 5.13 kernel. While the MIPS-based Loongson processors are known for being open-source friendly and for a time were trumpeted by Stallman, the older 2K1000 series support has been out-of-tree the past few years and only now being mainlined.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Returnal reinstating pre-rollback fixes in new patch tomorrow

Developer Housemarque is releasing a new patch for PlayStation 5-exclusive roguelite Returnal tomorrow, 8th May, which will, among other things, reinstate all pre-rollback fixes that briefly went live earlier this week. On Wednesday, Housemarque was forced to pull Returnal's 1.3.3 patch after players began reporting it was corrupting save games....
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Microsoft Patch Tuesday May 2021 fixes 55 vulnerabilities, including 3 zero-days

This month’s Patch Tuesday is here and the hustle is on. With most organizations embracing a distributed workforce these days, system administrators are bound to be up to their ears in work for the next two weeks, testing and figuring out how to deploy updates to secure all of their machines. It is important to prioritize and patch to stay on top of your game.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Publishes Latest Linux Patch To Toggle Predictive Store Forwarding (PSF)

It's been a month and a half since AMD published a security analysis of their new Zen 3 "Predictive Store Forwarding" feature that while helping performance could theoretically lead to a new side-channel attack. While they published a Linux patch to allow disabling PSF if desired for increased security, to this day they remain in the works and have yet to be mainlined.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Posts Latest Linux Patches For Reporting Per-Client GPU/Media Engine Utilization

For two years now Intel open-source engineers have floated patches for reporting per-client engine utilization for showing on an application level how much it's leveraging the Intel graphics render/3D, blitter, and video/multimedia engines. This can be used for some nifty system information reporting like a GPU top or other system monitoring functionality. The latest version of these patches were sent out this week.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 5.13 Release Candidate

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) It's time to get busy again and test the next major Linux kernel branch, Linux 5.13, which had a fairly big merge window, according to Linus Torvalds. However, it looks like things have proceeded fairly smoothly and the first Release Candidate is now ready for...
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.13 Brings Simplified Retpolines Handling

In addition to work like Linux 5.13 addressing some network overhead caused by Retpolines, this next kernel's return trampoline implementation itself is seeing a simplification. Merged as part of x86/core last week for the Linux 5.13 kernel were enabling PPIN support for Xeon Sapphire Rapids, KProbes improvements, and other minor...
Software9to5Mac

Linux Kernel 5.13 RC brings official support for Apple’s M1 chip

It was reported last month that Linux was about to get official support for the new Macs with the M1 chip, which could potentially arrive in June with the upcoming Linux Kernel 5.13 release. The first RC build of Linux Kernel 5.13 was released this week, and Linus Torvalds himself confirmed that it supports Apple’s M1 chip.
Recipeswindowscentral.com

Grounded 0.9.2 patch update is officially rolling out with a few minor fixes

Grounded is an open-world co-op survival game currently in early access from storied developer Obsidian Entertainment. The Grounded team just released a sizeable patch update a few days ago but is following it with another minor release. Patch update 0.9.2 for Grounded is now rolling out to players on Xbox...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Microsoft fixes four critical bugs on lighter Patch Tuesday

In a lighter than usual Patch Tuesday drop, Microsoft has fixed a total of 55 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), four of them rated critical by Microsoft, and including three as yet unexploited zero days. However, it is practically a certainty that malicious actors will be paying close attention to...
Coding & Programmingr-bloggers.com

pipe operator in R-Simplify Your Code with %>%

[This article was first published on Methods – finnstats, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. pipe operator in R comes from...
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.13-rc1 Released Following "A Fairly Big Merge Window"

Linus Torvalds just issued Linux 5.13-rc1 as a Mother's Day kernel test release that also marks the closure of the merge window for the cycle. Torvalds wrote in the announcement about the size of this merge window, "This was - as expected - a fairly big merge window, but things seem to have proceeded fairly smoothly. Famous last words. There's a lot in there, although the diffstat looks pretty skewed - once again due to some amdgpu header files...The shortlog would be even bigger than usual, with 1800+ developers and 14k+ non-merge commits (over 15k commits counting merges)."
Collegeshelpnetsecurity.com

University of Minnesota researchers fail to understand consent

You’d think with all the recent discussion about consent, researchers would more carefully observe ethical boundaries. Yet, a group of researchers from the University of Minnesota not only crossed the line but ran across it, screaming defiantly the whole way. In response, the Linux Foundation, which is the core of the open-source community, took the unprecedented step of banning the entire University of Minnesota from contributing to the Linux kernel.
Computersarxiv.org

M4Depth: A motion-based approach for monocular depth estimation on video sequences

Getting the distance to objects is crucial for autonomous vehicles. In instances where depth sensors cannot be used, this distance has to be estimated from RGB cameras. As opposed to cars, the task of estimating depth from on-board mounted cameras is made complex on drones because of the lack of constrains on motion during flights. %In the case of drones, this task is even more complex than for car-mounted cameras since the camera motion is unconstrained. In this paper, we present a method to estimate the distance of objects seen by an on-board mounted camera by using its RGB video stream and drone motion information. Our method is built upon a pyramidal convolutional neural network architecture and uses time recurrence in pair with geometric constraints imposed by motion to produce pixel-wise depth maps. %from a RGB video stream of a camera attached to the drone In our architecture, each level of the pyramid is designed to produce its own depth estimate based on past observations and information provided by the previous level in the pyramid. We introduce a spatial reprojection layer to maintain the spatio-temporal consistency of the data between the levels. We analyse the performance of our approach on Mid-Air, a public drone dataset featuring synthetic drone trajectories recorded in a wide variety of unstructured outdoor environments. Our experiments show that our network outperforms state-of-the-art depth estimation methods and that the use of motion information is the main contributing factor for this improvement. The code of our method is publicly available on GitHub; see $\href{this https URL}{\text{this https URL}}$