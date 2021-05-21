newsbreak-logo
Lexington County, SC

Southern Gentlemen’s Club Coming Soon sign a hoax

 22 hours ago

Hollow Creek, SC (05/21/2021 Paul Kirby) – A sign that was installed over the last weekend drew a great deal of attention from the public before it was determined it was a hoax. The sign that was erected on the Saluda County side of the second of the two twin bridges on US Hwy 378 near Hollow Creek announced that a “Southern Gentlemen’s Club” was to be built there on the banks of Lake Murray. In case you are still not sure where this is, use Hollow Creek Distillery as a reference point. That’s just across the highway from the lot in question.

