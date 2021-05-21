Khaliq named as new Mooresville High School boys basketball coach

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAfter searching across the region, Mooresville has found its new head basketball coach, Shabaz Khaliq, from the halls of Richmond High School. Khaliq’s impressive record made him an ideal candidate for the job. As a head coach for Fort Wayne Elmhurst, Fort Wayne North Side and Richmond High Schools, he has racked up a career record of 214-96 along with five sectional titles, two regional titles, and the 2017 4A State Runner Up Title.

