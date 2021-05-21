newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Zidane: “After 37 matches, why waste time talking about next year right now?”

By Euan McTear
msn.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid face Villarreal on Saturday in the final match of the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander season and Los Blancos still have a chance to win the title. However, the main line of questioning at Zinedine Zidane’s pre-match press conference was over his future. The Frenchman, though, didn’t want to speak about next year, saying: “We have a game tomorrow, that’s the important thing. Then we’ll see. There will be time to talk about the future. Now is not the moment. After 37 matches, do you think we should waste time about next year right now? One person isn’t important because it’s about the whole team.”

