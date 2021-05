UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is set to return to the Octagon at a summer Fight Night card when he takes on Thiago Moises. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to break the news of the Makhachev vs. Moises fight. It will take place on the July 17 UFC Fight Night card and will be a three-round fight. The card currently does not have the main event lined up for it, but other fights on this card include Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson, Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber, and Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips. Expect the UFC to announce the main event for the card soon.