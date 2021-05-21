Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants

With the COVID-19 vaccines going into arms, there is "light at the end of the tunnel," experts have said. Now, those same experts are worried that not enough people will get the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press and This Week to discuss the future of the pandemic—and when we might get close to normal. Read on to see what it means for you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.