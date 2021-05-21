CUT SHORT: A troubled Ontario teen's path to recovery ends in fentanyl overdose
Family members recall the struggles that faced Juan Lopez-Robles. His hope for a better life ended in tragedy, his ashes coming home in an urn. (Eugene Weekly) An 18-year-old young man from Ontario, Oregon, died of a fentanyl overdose while in the care of an Oregon Youth Authority (OYA)-operated home in Junction City on March 16, 2020. After he was pressed by other residents of the home to smoke the smuggled-in substance, care workers there failed to recognize the dire state of the young man after making four routine check-ins on his room over a three-hour period as his condition worsened, an analysis of more than 720 public records obtained by Eugene Weekly show.www.malheurenterprise.com