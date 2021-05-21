newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, OR

CUT SHORT: A troubled Ontario teen's path to recovery ends in fentanyl overdose

By Jack Forrest - Eugene Weekly
malheurenterprise.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members recall the struggles that faced Juan Lopez-Robles. His hope for a better life ended in tragedy, his ashes coming home in an urn. (Eugene Weekly) An 18-year-old young man from Ontario, Oregon, died of a fentanyl overdose while in the care of an Oregon Youth Authority (OYA)-operated home in Junction City on March 16, 2020. After he was pressed by other residents of the home to smoke the smuggled-in substance, care workers there failed to recognize the dire state of the young man after making four routine check-ins on his room over a three-hour period as his condition worsened, an analysis of more than 720 public records obtained by Eugene Weekly show.

www.malheurenterprise.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Junction City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Ontario, OR
Health
Junction City, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Ontario, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Prison#Drug Overdose#Drug Treatment#Prescription Drugs#Teen#Medical Drugs#Oregon Youth Authority#Oya#System#Ged#Ford Bronco#J Bar J Boys Ranch#Fentanyl Overdose#Recovery#Drug Charges#Tragedy#Adult Probation#Wrongful Death#Childhood Traumas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
Related
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StateAntelope Valley Press

Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...
nbc16.com

Churches in Lane County start to relax mask restrictions at Sunday services

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It was the first Sunday since the big change in mask guidance from the CDC, and local churches are already making changes. "We're gonna take the guidance of the CDC and Governor Kate Brown right now, and for those that have been fully vaccinated were not requiring them to wear a mask," said Ryan Green, the lead pastor at City First Church.
centraloregondaily.com

2 seriously hurt in HWY 26 crash near Warm Springs; Bend man arrested for DUII

A Bend man was charged with DUII and assault Sunday after he caused a three-car crash on Highway 26, seriously injuring two people, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. just north of Warm Springs when 20-year-old Benjamin Davis of Bend tried an “unsafe pass” heading east.
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Lane County, ORklcc.org

Survivor Project Seeks To Share Stories Of Life After Suicide Attempt

About a hundred people in Lane County die by suicide each year, according to public health data. And roughly 2,000 residents try to take their own lives. Now, suicide-attempt survivors are being recruited to share their stories and perhaps save lives. Roger Brubaker is Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Lane County...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.