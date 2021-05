Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 13 (1 star) This long flat run across the Po Valley is probably the last chance for the sprinters to claim some glory, because five of the remaining stages are in the high mountains, two others have sharp climbs near the finish, and the final one is a time trial. So, the sprinters’ teams will all be chasing down any breakaways, and with a completely flat run into the finish into Verona, a bunch finish is inevitable. Perhaps Ewan will play his last hurrah before quitting the Giro and concentrating on his preparations for the Tour de France.