Tibet Bureau Geneva hold China responsible for disappearanc

Tourists pose for photos on Chairman Mao's bed as the Chinese Communist Party -- much-criticised overseas -- marks its centenary year at home with a PR push including office history outings, big-budget movies and carefully constructed media tours. The ruling party, which celebrates the 100th year of its founding in Shanghai this July, has launched a propaganda blitz lauding its achievements over the past century in nurturing a poor, divided nation eviscerated by war into a global superpower. The pomp is undiluted by the criticism from the West, where politicians, experts and business leaders warn of the party's supersized ambitions and decry its human rights record. In Yan'an, a western Chinese city that bills itself as a "Red Holy Land" where the party hunkered down in 1935 at the end of the Long March to build a revolution, thousands of tourists flock each day to the dark caves which Mao Zedong and his comrades made home.