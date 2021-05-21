Tibet Bureau Geneva hold China responsible for disappearanc

newsbreak-logo
Birmingham Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland], May 21 (ANI): The Tibet Bureau Geneva held a virtual panel discussion on May 17 to mark the 26th year of the enforced disappearance of Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and held that China is responsible for his enforced disappearance and accused Beijing meddling with the centuries-old religious tradition of reincarnation in Tibetan Buddhism.

