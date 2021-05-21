newsbreak-logo
Species Snapshot: The Gentle and Quirky White-Bellied Pangolin

By Editorials
therevelator.org
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe white-bellied pangolin is one of eight evolutionary distinct pangolin species split equally between Africa and Asia. They’re among the very few mammals with scales and have a tongue that, when pulled out of its cavity, is longer than their entire body, which measures about 30 inches. These gentle and somewhat quirky animals should be celebrated, but instead they’re often killed for their unique scales, believed in some cultures to harbor medicinal properties.

