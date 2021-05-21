White Star Capital Closes $50 Million Digital Asset Fund to Make Equity and Token Investments in Blockchain-Enabled Businesses and Crypto-Networks
White Star Capital, a global multi-stage technology venture capital investment platform, announced the final closing of its $50 Million Digital Asset Fund (DAF), a specialized fund investing in crypto-networks and blockchain-enabled businesses at each layer of the tech stack. The fund exceeded its previously announced target by $20 million and is backed by major institutional investors and corporations, including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.aithority.com