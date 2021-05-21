newsbreak-logo
alice: curiouser and curiouser exhibition preview at V&A museum, london

designboom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTumble down the rabbit hole and explore wonderland with the ‘alice: curiouser and curiouser’ exhibition at the V&A museum, london from may 22 – december 31, 2021. visitors wander through an immersive, fantastical journey as the display celebrates one of the most imaginative stories, written by lewis carroll in 1863. it delves into the origins, adaptions and reinventions of the book, evolving from a manuscript and intricate illustrations into a global phenomenon spanning film, performance, fashion, art, music and photography. amongst over 300 objects set designs and more, the exhibition‘s mesmeric experience welcomes the museum’s first virtual reality partnered with HTC VIVE arts – to see wonderland through alice’s eyes.

