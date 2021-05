FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- For the first time since 2013, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are 3-1 after a 10-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday night. With winds exceeding 15 miles-per-hour at time of first pitch, fly balls quickly turned into nightmares for both defenses. After TinCaps starter Edgar Martinez allowed one Whitecap run in the top of the first, Fort Wayne earned it right back with a leadoff home run from designated hitter Jawuan Harris. West Michigan right-hander Beau Brieske was the victim of three straight RBI-doubles following the Harris home run, coming from Michael Curry, Justin Lopez, and Kelvin Melean.