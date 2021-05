Just over a week after operating its first flight out of its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport, new low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has announced its first East Coast hub at Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut. The airport will be the home base for 100 employees, including pilots, flight attendants, customer support personnel, and technicians. Avelo Airlines will also be investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize the airport’s facilities and operations. That’s part of a larger $100 million project the airline is undertaking to extend its runway and construct a new terminal. It’s estimated that the enterprise will create up to 11,000 jobs in southern Connecticut.