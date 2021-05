With just little than a month to go for the WTC final, the Wriddhiman Saha-Rishabh Pant debate has once again caught the attention of the Indian cricket fans and media. Saha, who tested COVID negative on the third attempt is a part of the Indian squad for the final which is currently quarantining in Mumbai. Pant too is a part of the squad. The BCCI also added KS Bharat as Saha’s cover for the final and the subsequent England series.