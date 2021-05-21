newsbreak-logo
Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe Celebrate Ground-Breaking of Universal Hip-Hop Museum

By Associated Press
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusical luminaries including Nas, LL Cool J, and Fat Joe came out Thursday (May 20) to the birthplace of hip-hop for a ground-breaking ceremony to launch the capital campaign for the new Universal Hip Hop Museum. They joined a slew of politicians in the Bronx, where the now-global cultural force that is hip-hop has its roots.

