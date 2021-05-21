‘entanglement’ is a multisensory exhibition at the venice biennale tackling the impact of data
At the venice architecture biennale 2021, the irish pavilion is bringing the physicality of data infrastructure to the forefront with the exhibit ‘entanglement’, addressing the environmental, cultural, and human impact of data. the pavilion aims to reframe the way we understand data production while exploring its impact on everyday life. it also aims to raise awareness about the materiality of the global internet and the cloud, which have infiltrated the irish landscape through a vast constellation of data centers, fiber optic cable networks, and energy grids.www.designboom.com