‘entanglement’ is a multisensory exhibition at the venice biennale tackling the impact of data

​On May 22nd 2021, from 10:00 to 19:00, the Unfolding Pavilion will open its doors to the public. Now in its third edition, the Unfolding Pavilion will pop-up on the occasion of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition at the Biennale di Venezia, inside of the belly of an old mercantile sailboat - a trabaccolo - moored at Punta della Dogana. Now managed by a non-profit organization, the trabaccolo once belonged to Countess Luisa Albertina di Tesserata: an eccentric art collector who in the 1970s commissioned the construction, on a small island of the Venetian archipelago she owned, of an almost exact replica of an unrealised project by John Hejduk: the House for the Inhabitant who Refused to Participate.